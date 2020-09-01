JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams

education

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:24 IST

JEE Mains 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 commenced on Tuesday, September 1 at 489 Centres across the country for B.Arch. and B.Planning aspirants. The B.Tech./B.E Joint Entrance Examination JEE(Main) will be conducted from September 2 to 6 at 605 Centres across India.

Students across different states of the country including Bihar, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Odisha appeared for the JEE main exams. Preparations have been made to ensure the safety of students amid pandemic for conducting the exam.

National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the exam, has assured all possible measures to ensure the safety of the candidates appearing in the exams. The agency has increased the number of exam centres to reduce the number of students per centre.

Here is what students across the country said after the exams:

UP

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main in Uttar Pradesh found the mathematics section a little tricky. Utkarsh Sahu of Rae Bareli said, “Paper went off well except a few mathematics question were tricky.” He also complained that authorities should have made adequate arrangements for the transportation of students.

Shashwat Singh of Lucknow Public School felt paper was not complicated and he had enough time to complete the paper. Aditi from Lucknow was also satisfied with her paper. She was happy that finally the examination was held and she’s free now. Aditi was happy with the social distancing protocol that was followed at the exam centre.

Manas Mani of Lucknow’s Rani Laxmibai Senior Secondary School and his friend Divyansh Singh said the examination could have been delayed further as the safety of the students is paramount.

UP has the second-highest number of candidates appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The JEE exam will be conducted at 66 centers in the state starting Tuesday. 100706 students are expected to appear in the JEE exam in UP this year. The exam will be held online over six days in shifts.

Delhi

Puneet Kaushal, 18, a resident of Haryana’s Revari, had travelled to Delhi on a Roadways bus on Monday to appear in JEE (Main). He had chosen Delhi as the center. “I was really scared about the safety measures at the centers but when I reached here in Vivek Vihar I found everything in place. Social distancing norms were properly followed at the examination center. We were asked to dispose of the face masks we were wearing and were given new masks. There were guards at the entry and exit points with sanitiser spray. Everyone was wearing masks inside the center,” he said.

Shruti Mehra, 17, a resident of Naraina took a cab to reach her examination center in Vivek Vihar. “I got to know that there was an uber ola strike in the morning but I managed to book a cab. I am really satisfied with all the safety measures taken at the exam center. There was anxiety about taking the exam amid the pandemic but I’m happy that exam is over now,” she said.

Sanyam Gupta, 18, used his personal vehicle to travel to the examination center from his home in Shahdra. “I was apprehensive before coming here. But the safety measures were in place here and everything was good. However, it’s a little uncomfortable to appear in exams wearing masks and spectacles both,” he said.

Suhani, a student, said, “Even if we were not given clear instructions about when the exam will be conducted, we had fully prepared. Screening and social distancing were followed and I am happy that the exam was conducted because our studies were badly affected due to Covid-19.”

“Many students have got their admissions in private colleges as the JEE was postponed. But many students, who wish to join IIT, had to appear for this exam. I am one of them. The exam was easy and precautions were taken. We were given masks and water bottles, inside the exam centre”, said another student, Aditya.

Ranchi

Puja Kumari, an examinee from Jharkhand’s Gumla district who appeared for the examination at Ranchi’s Tupudana based centre, “I was initially scared due to the spread of the Coronavirus. But then thought, we have to appear for the examination either this month or next month. There is no confirmation that Covid cases fall down after a month or two. So, we are happy with the government decided to hold the examination.”

She said the papers were as per her expectation. “The paper of mathematics was a little tough,” she said.

Another examinee, Aditya Kumar from Ranchi’s Bariatu locality, said, “ I have my personal vehicle. So, I didn’t face any trouble. But, the examinees who have no personal vehicle might have faced problems in Covid period as there is less number of vehicles on road.”

“Career is more important than Covid. There was a fear in the back of the mind due to the spread of the virus. But, when we entered the centre, they forgot the fear, as preparations were good,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh

Amid Covid 19, students appeared in JEE Main exam on Tuesday with sanitiser bottle in hands and masks on their faces in Bhopal.

A candidate from Bhopal Vipul Kumar said, “I was under pressure before appearing in the exam due to Covid 19, but I got a bit relaxed after seeing the question paper as it was an overall easy paper.”

The candidate expressed satisfaction over safety measures undertaken at the examination centre.

Another candidate from Bhopal Smriti Sharma said, “I found the maths portion a bit hard but overall paper was easy to solve.”

A candidate from Gwalior Akash Singh said, “Like my several friends I was worried too regarding my safety against Covid 19. Even slight sneeze in the examination hall by someone alarmed us. Frankly speaking, I was not able to concentrate properly during the exam due to fear in the mind. However, the question paper was quite easy especially the physics portion in it. “

Bihar

Students in Bihar, after taking first sitting exam, commonly shared that exam was easy and exam centres were following social distancing norm and arrangement was good at exam centre.

Satish Prakash, a candidate from Sasaram who took exam at Patna Centre , said, “I appeared for BArch. Paper was not difficult for those who studied well. Few questions were repeated from same topic in aptitude section.”

He said, “Preparation at exam centre was good. Circles were marked on ground for students to stand in queue at entrance gate. After thermal screening, our hands were sanitised before entrance and fresh three-ply mask was provided. Seating arrangement inside exam hall followed 50 % occupancy.”

Another candidate Sumit Kumar, said, “I was very anxious before exam but questions were easy. I found maths a bit lengthy. Aptitude and drawing sections were easy.”

He said, “Rough sheets were kept at our seats before our entrance. There was no gathering during pre-exam process. Invigilator was also wearing mask. We had to sign in attendance sheet, that was the only common surface we touched. I was wearing gloves.”

Another candidate, Astha Thakur who appeared for BArch in Madhubani said, “Paper was not difficult. Aptitude section was easy but Maths section was time-taking. Overall exam was good. I hope to fetch good marks.”

Talking about arrangements at exam centre, she said, “Social distancing was maintained at exam centre. Minimum contact was required during registration process. We were asked to drop admit card and rough paper in boxes placed inside exam hall for eliminating contact with invigilator. Alternate seating arrangement was followed. I am feeling quite relaxed after taking exam.”

A parent of JEE aspirant, Sushil Kumar, who had come to Patna from Vaishali, said, “Arrangement at exam centres were satisfactory. Social distancing was strictly maintained. Security personnel were wearing face shield and mask while leading students.

(With inputs from Fareeha Iftikhar in Delhi, Sanjoy Dey in Ranchi, Rajeev Mullick in Lucknow, Megha in Patna, and Shruti Tomar in Bhopal.)