JEE Mains admit card for January 2020 exam to be released tomorrow

NTA JEE Mains admit card for January 2020 exam will be released tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from January 6 to 11, 2020. Candidates can download their admit card by logging in using their registration number and password.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2019 13:23 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains admit card tomorrow
JEE Mains admit card tomorrow(HT FIle)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for joint entrance exam (JEE) mains tomorrow. The exam will be held in the month of January 2020. Candidates will be able to download their admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main exam will be conducted twice by NTA before admissions for the next academic season. The first JEE (Main) exam will be conducted in January and the second in April. A candidate can appear in one or both the JEE (Main) exams in a year. If a candidate appears in both exams, the one in which they score better will be considered for admissions.

The tentative date for JEE Mains exam is January 6 to 11, 2020.

Paper 1 will be held in computer-based mode only and Paper 2 will be held in both computer-based and paper and pen modes. A candidate may choose to appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 or any of the two papers depending on the course they want to pursue.

Paper 1 is for those who want to take admission to a bachelor of engineering (BE) and bachelor of technology programmes in IITs. After Paper 1, a selected number of candidates will be required to appear in JEE (Advanced). Admissions to IITs will be based only on category-wise All India Rank (AIR) in JEE advanced, subject to conditions as defined in JEE (Advanced) 2019 website. Candidates will be asked to solve questions on mathematics, physics and chemistry in Paper 1.

Paper 2 is for candidates who want to study B.Arch and B.Planning. Candidates will be asked to take the test in the computer-based mode for mathematics and aptitude test and the drawing test will be in pen and paper-based mode.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for admission in National Institutes for Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes for Technology (IITs) and other centrally-funded technical institutions.

