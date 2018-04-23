JEE Mains answer key 2018 on April 24: Here’s how to check

JEE Mains answer key 2018: The answer key for Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Mains 2018) exam will be released by the JEE Mains unit of CBSE on Tuesday. The examination was held on April 8 (offline mode) and April 15 and 16 (online mode) in a number of centres across India and abroad.

The answer keys will be released for both online and offline examinations. The answer keys and images of response sheets (OMR sheets) of Pen and Paper based examination and answer keys of computer based examination will be displayed at jeemain,nic.in during April 24-27, 2018. Candidates can check and raise their objections. Objections can raised in the online mode only by paying a fee.

The unofficial answer key of the exam had been released by some institutes just after the examinations. The JEE Mains 2018 Paper 1 results will be declared on April 30.

Close to 12 lakh students had applied for the exam. Of them only 2.2 lakh will be eligible for the JEE Advanced, which paves the gateway to IITs and other prestigious colleges.

The examination had evoked mixed reaction from students across the country.

Mahendra Patel, a resident of Madhya Padesh, who appeared in the exam at YMCA Centenary School and College, Allahabad said: “The JEE Main paper cannot be described as easy or tough. I attempted all questions but the Mathematics part was exhausting due to complex nature of questions.”

“The Physics portion of the paper, though was in accordance to class 11 and class 12 syllabus, was tough compared to questions of Mathematics and Chemistry,” said Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Physics questions were tough. I attempted all questions pertaining to Mathematics and Chemistry,” said Saurabh Shukla, a resident of Allahabad who appeared in the exam.

Candidates who took the JEE Mains in Lucknow were of the view that question paper in the first shift was quite lengthy and many of them could not answer all questions. They also found the question paper to be tricky.

Both Riya and Aditi from Lucknow were of the view that they had to race against time as the question paper of the first shift was lengthy. “We had to struggle to complete the paper. Some of the questions were tricky too,” one of them said, while the other agreed.

A teacher of a reputed institutein Bhopal, who is not authorised to comment, said, “Overall the paper was of moderate difficulty level. The Chemistry’s questions were lengthy. A few students found difficulty in answering questions of organic chemistry. The cut-off will be similar to that of last year.”

Note: Visit the official website of JEE (main)2018 for latest details and updates.