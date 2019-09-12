Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartmental result 2019 declared at jacresults.com

education

Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th Compartmental Results 2019: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th compartmental results 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online at jacresults.com.

JAC had conducted the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th compartmental exams in the month of July- August. Those candidates who could not clear the JAC annual board exam that was held in March had got another opportunity to clear their papers through this compartmental exam.

Candidates should keep their admit card ready. The roll number and roll code mentioned in your admit card has to be entered in the login page that appears after clicking on the link provided for JAC 10th or 12th compartmental exam.

Here’s the direct link to check JAC 10th Compartmental Result 2019

Here’s the direct link to check JAC 12th Compartmental Result 2019

Follow these steps to check Jharkhand JAC Compartmental 10th, 12th Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the link provided for Compartmental Secondary / Compartmental Intermediate Examination 2019

Step 3: Key in your roll number and roll code

Step 4: Your JAC Compartmental Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take its printout of the same for future reference

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 09:10 IST