Jharkhand SSC Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1012 vacancies before February 18

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has started the application process for the recruitment of Jharkhand special branch constable. There are a total of 1012 vacancies for the constable posts.

Candidates can apply for the post of special branch constable at the official website of JSSC- jssc.nic.in. The last date of application is February 18.

The last date to pay online fee is February 21, 2019. Candidates will be allowed to make changes in the application form from February 25 midnight onwards till February 27, 2019.

Eligibility

Candidates should have passed class 12 to apply for the JSSC constable recruitment.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 16:28 IST