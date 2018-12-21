Jharkhand SSC recruitment 2018: Apply for 1012 posts of special branch constable

Jharkhand staff selection commission (JSSC) has invited applications for the post of special branch constable. Candidates can apply for the posts at official website jssc.nic.in. The total number of vacancies for the speical branc h constables is 1012.

Candidates who have passed Class 10th or 12th in any discipline from a recognized university. or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government. Candidates should be between 19 to 25 years of age

The applicatio for JSSC special branch constable posts will begin at January 4, 2019 while the last date is February 18, 2019. Last date for uploading photo and signature is February 22, 2019

Applicants will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. The application fee for the same is Rs 800 for general and OBC category and Rs 200 for SC/ST/ PWD category.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:07 IST