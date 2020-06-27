JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020 declared at jipmer.edu.in

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:25 IST

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry on Saturday declared the result of the MD/MS entrance examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER conducted the MD/MS entrance examination for the July session on June 21, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check JIPMER results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jipmer.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads “JIPMER RESULTS for MD/MS COURSES (JULY- 2020 SESSION)”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5. Download and take a print out of your JIPMER results 2020 for future reference.