e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020 declared at jipmer.edu.in

JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020 declared at jipmer.edu.in

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at jipmer.edu.in.

education Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020.
JIMPER PG entrance exam results 2020.(Screengrab)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry on Saturday declared the result of the MD/MS entrance examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results online at jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER conducted the MD/MS entrance examination for the July session on June 21, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check JIPMER results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jipmer.edu.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link which reads “JIPMER RESULTS for MD/MS COURSES (JULY- 2020 SESSION)”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

5. Download and take a print out of your JIPMER results 2020 for future reference.

tags
top news
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
India waits for China’s PLA to disengage at Ladakh, says won’t allow a ‘new normal’
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 80K-mark, 66 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: Delhi’s Covid-19 cases breach 80K-mark, 66 deaths in last 24 hours
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
Amit Shah reviews preparedness at world’s largest Covid care facility
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
‘Remember 1962’: Sharad Pawar’s brutal snub to Rahul Gandhi over Chinese ‘intrusion’
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
3,713 Covid 19 cases in Tamil Nadu lead to third highest single day spike in running
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Covid-19: Govt shines light on recovery rate as India breaks own record
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
Funeral procession of a car: Protest against fuel price hike in Chandigarh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In