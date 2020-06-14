e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended to apply for 138 faculty posts in Bibinagar

JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020: Deadline extended to apply for 138 faculty posts in Bibinagar

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER) has extended the deadline to apply for recruitment against 138 vacancies of faculty posts in AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana till July 24. Earlier, the deadline was June 12. Full details here.

education Updated: Jun 14, 2020 12:33 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020
JIPMER AIIMS Recruitment 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical and Research (JIPMER) has extended the deadline to apply for recruitment against 138 vacancies of faculty posts in AIIMS, Bibinagar, Telangana till July 24. Earlier, the deadline was June 12. Now, aspirants can apply online at jipmer.edu.in till 5 pm of July 24.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bibinagar (Telangana), an Autonomous Institution, established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). JIPMER, Puducherry has been designated its Mentor Institute.

There are a total of 20 vacancies for the post of professor, 22 for additional professor, 33 for associate professor and 63 for assistant professor in 19 departments. The departments include anatomy, biochemical, physiology, pharmacology, forensic medicine and toxicology, microbiology, paediatrics etc.

Pay Scale:

Professor: Level 14A (168900 – 220400) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,68,900 /- per month and other allowances as admissible

Additional Professor: Level 13A2 (148200 – 211400) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,48,200/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Associate Professor: Level 13A1 (138300 – 209200) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,38,300/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Assistant Professor:Level 12 (101500 – 167400) as per 7th CPC with minimum pay Rs.1,01,500/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Educational Qualification, medical and non medical experience for each post and department varies. Read the official notification for more details.

JIPMER had issued the official advertisement for recruitment on May 1. However, in a latest notice issued by JIPMER, the required essential qualification of non-medical for the departments of anatomy and biochemistry has been amended. The changes in the essential qualification can be checked here.

Direct link to apply online

Official website

top news
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
‘Won’t keep anyone in dark’: Rajnath Singh’s swipe at Opposition over LAC tension
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
LIVE: Lower Covid-19 death rates in Russia raise concern
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
Amit Shah holds crucial meeting on Delhi’s Covid-19 situation with Arvind Kejriwal
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
11 states and UTs have less than 500 Covid-19 cases, some have no deaths
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘Nobody should get infected’: Gambhir wishes Afridi a speedy recovery
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
‘When we sleep, the virus sleeps too’: Pakistan cleric’s Covid-19 logic
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
Covid cure found, claims Ramdev’s Patanjali: ‘100% effective in clinical study’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In