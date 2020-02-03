e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / JIPMER Group B and C hall ticket 2020 released at jipmer.edu.in, here’s direct link to download

JIPMER Group B and C hall ticket 2020 released at jipmer.edu.in, here’s direct link to download

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2020, at various centres. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER Group B and C admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
JIPMER Group B and C admit card 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Group B and C Posts on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at jipmer.edu.in.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document. They should bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 107 vacancies for various posts. Out of which, 104 vacancies are for Group B posts and 3 for Group C posts.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

tags
top news
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
The importance of Nitish Kumar sharing dias with Amit Shah in Delhi
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News