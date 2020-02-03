JIPMER Group B and C hall ticket 2020 released at jipmer.edu.in, here’s direct link to download

education

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:43 IST

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Group B and C Posts on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at jipmer.edu.in.

The computer based examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 23, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates must note that the admit card is a mandatory document. They should bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be entertained.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 107 vacancies for various posts. Out of which, 104 vacancies are for Group B posts and 3 for Group C posts.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.