e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JIPMER July 2020: Application deadline for MD/MS extended, admit card to release on May 6

JIPMER July 2020: Application deadline for MD/MS extended, admit card to release on May 6

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education (JIPMER) has extended the last date to register for MD/MS and PDCC/PDF admissions.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:50 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER
JIPMER(jipmer)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education (JIPMER) has extended the last date to register for MD/MS and PDCC/PDF admissions. Earlier, the last date to register for the admission test in these courses was April 9 which has been extended till April 23.

Candidates who have not registered for the admission test can do it online at jipmer.edu.in. Candidates who successfully register for the admission test will be able to download their admit card from May 6 onwards. Earlier, the release date of JIPMER admit card was April 28.

Check official notice here

Moreover, JIPMER has also cancelled its summer vacation due to coronavirus pandemic. Partial vacation will be considered later if the situation improves.

top news
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Covid-19: Of 1,800 rescued from Delhi’s Nizamuddin, most were from Tamil Nadu
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Govt identifies 500 companies to map Covid-19 solutions
Covid-19 found in sputum, faeces of patients even after they test negative
Covid-19 found in sputum, faeces of patients even after they test negative
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Covid-19 could fundamentally change India’s political economy
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Your Houseparty account is not ‘hacked’, says the company
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
With discounts upto ₹5 lakh, now may be the best time to buy a superbike
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News