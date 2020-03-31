JIPMER July 2020: Application deadline for MD/MS extended, admit card to release on May 6

education

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 15:50 IST

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education (JIPMER) has extended the last date to register for MD/MS and PDCC/PDF admissions. Earlier, the last date to register for the admission test in these courses was April 9 which has been extended till April 23.

Candidates who have not registered for the admission test can do it online at jipmer.edu.in. Candidates who successfully register for the admission test will be able to download their admit card from May 6 onwards. Earlier, the release date of JIPMER admit card was April 28.

Check official notice here

Moreover, JIPMER has also cancelled its summer vacation due to coronavirus pandemic. Partial vacation will be considered later if the situation improves.