JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for 137 posts of professors in AIIMS Bibinagar

education

Updated: May 02, 2020 12:49 IST

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has invited online applications for the post of assistant professor, associate professor, additional professor and professor for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bibinagar (Telangana). Aspirants can apply online at www.jipmer.edu.in before June 12 till 5 pm. There are a total of 137 vacancies.

Candidates will have to send a hardcopy of the duly filled application and the required documents to the nodal officer of AIIMS Bibinagar. The full address is given in the official notification.

Candidates will also have to send the soft copy of all the above mentioned certificates to aiimsfacultyhr@gmail.com on or before 24.06.2020 (Wednesday) till 04.30 pm.

Educational Qualification

Medical Staff ----

Professor : A Medical qualification included in the I or II Schedule or Part II of the third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in part II or third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section13 (3) of the Act.) A Postgraduate qualification, e.g. MD/MS in Anatomy or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline or subject. 14 years of experience

Additional Professor - Same as required in professor post and 10 years of experience

Associate Professor: Same as required in professor post and 6 years of experience

Assistant Professor of Anatomy: Same as required in professor post and 3 years of experience

Non- Medical Staff ----

Professor : Master’s Degree and a doctorate degree from a recognized University. Fourteen years teaching and/or research experience in a recognized institution in Anatomy after obtaining the doctorate degree

Additional Professor -Same as required in professor post and 10 years of experience

Associate Professor - Same as required in professor post and 6 years of experience

Assistant Professor -Same as required in professor post and 3 years of experience

Age Limit:

Professor - 58 Years

Additional Professor - 58 Years

Associate Professor - 50 Years

Assistant Professor - 50 Year

Check official notification

Apply online