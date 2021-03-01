J&K schools reopened for classes 9th to 12th after more than 11 months

After more than 11 months, offline learning for classes 9th to 12th resumed in Jammu and Kashmir with lots of activities taking place on the first day of the reopening. Students of elementary classes will return to offline learning in schools from March 8.

"We can’t imagine that the schools are open today again after many months. It feels very good to be here," said Tajamul Ahmad, student of class XII at SP Higher Secondary School in Srinagar.

"I accompanied my daughter to the school as I wanted to check the arrangements. I am happy that the school administration has taken all the precautions due to Covid19 prior to reopening," said Shakeel Ahmad Khan, whose daughter is enrolled at a private school in the old city.

The attendance was high even in schools in rural areas. "For us, it was a joyous day today as students came for daily schooling. Everybody looked cheerful," said Gulshan Bano, head of government high school in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Earlier, teams of officials from the education department visited different schools across the Union Territory (UT) to check facilities at schools and to report back on any shortcoming before the reopening of schools.

Also Read: Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat

In a notification, the government previously said that elementary class (up to Class 8) teachers will attend schools from March 1 for preparation and students will physically attend the classes from March 8. Students of Classes 9 and 10 will attend schools from March 1.

Last month, colleges reopened in Kashmir after being closed for over 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The college administrations have put in place proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) including use of hand sanitisers, infrared thermometers and social distancing in classrooms to prevent the spread of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON