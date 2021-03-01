IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / J&K schools reopened for classes 9th to 12th after more than 11 months
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar.
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar.
education

J&K schools reopened for classes 9th to 12th after more than 11 months

  • The attendance was high even in schools in rural areas. Both students and parents were happy about the reopening of schools.
READ FULL STORY
By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:22 PM IST

After more than 11 months, offline learning for classes 9th to 12th resumed in Jammu and Kashmir with lots of activities taking place on the first day of the reopening. Students of elementary classes will return to offline learning in schools from March 8.

"We can’t imagine that the schools are open today again after many months. It feels very good to be here," said Tajamul Ahmad, student of class XII at SP Higher Secondary School in Srinagar.

"I accompanied my daughter to the school as I wanted to check the arrangements. I am happy that the school administration has taken all the precautions due to Covid19 prior to reopening," said Shakeel Ahmad Khan, whose daughter is enrolled at a private school in the old city.

The attendance was high even in schools in rural areas. "For us, it was a joyous day today as students came for daily schooling. Everybody looked cheerful," said Gulshan Bano, head of government high school in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Earlier, teams of officials from the education department visited different schools across the Union Territory (UT) to check facilities at schools and to report back on any shortcoming before the reopening of schools.

Also Read: Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat

In a notification, the government previously said that elementary class (up to Class 8) teachers will attend schools from March 1 for preparation and students will physically attend the classes from March 8. Students of Classes 9 and 10 will attend schools from March 1.

Last month, colleges reopened in Kashmir after being closed for over 11 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The college administrations have put in place proper standard operating procedures (SOPs) including use of hand sanitisers, infrared thermometers and social distancing in classrooms to prevent the spread of the disease.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir news
Close
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar.
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar.
education

J&K schools reopened for classes 9th to 12th after more than 11 months

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The attendance was high even in schools in rural areas. Both students and parents were happy about the reopening of schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students expressed joy and happiness upon meeting their friends and teachers.(HT File)
Students expressed joy and happiness upon meeting their friends and teachers.(HT File)
news

UP primary schools welcome students with balloons, flowers

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Private and government primary schools across Uttar Pradesh greeted students of Classes 1 to 5 with balloons and flowers as they reopened on Monday, nearly a year after they were closed due to the outbreak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar, on Monday, March.1, 2021. Schools reopened on Monday for classes 8 to 12 in Kashmir, eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
Students wearing masks arrive to attend a school in Srinagar, on Monday, March.1, 2021. Schools reopened on Monday for classes 8 to 12 in Kashmir, eleven months after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)
news

Schools in Kashmir open after one year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for nearly one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
Around 9 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Mains 2020 examinations, which will be conducted till September 6, 2020.(ANI file)
competitive exams

JEE main answer key 2021 expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2021 exam on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.(PTI)
JNU has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.(PTI)
news

JNU allows final-year MPhil students on campus from March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:11 AM IST
the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday said all final-year MPhil students who require access to the premises for submitting their dissertation on time will be allowed entry from March 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than half of them teach upper primary classes in government and government-aided schools.(Ht File)
More than half of them teach upper primary classes in government and government-aided schools.(Ht File)
news

Primary classes in Bihar to resume from March 1, parents reluctant to send kids

By Megha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:03 AM IST
  • Schools in Bihar are all set to commence regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 on Monday amid Covid-19 safety protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This year, HSC (Class 12) examinations will be held between April 23 to May 29, 2021 and SSC (Class 10) examinations between April 29 to May 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
This year, HSC (Class 12) examinations will be held between April 23 to May 29, 2021 and SSC (Class 10) examinations between April 29 to May 31. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
board exams

Maharashtra: Covid cases increase, so does anxiety about Class 10 exams

By Ankita Bhatkhande
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Teachers said since local authorities have not permitted reopening of schools in the city so far, they were worried about planning practical and oral internal exams
READ FULL STORY
Close
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
Earlier, the JNU had allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students of its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in the different phases of reopening
education

JNU campus to open for final year MPhil grads from March 8

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The university has also permitted Bachelors and Masters students under the PWD category to enter the campus if they require access to laboratories and other facilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
news

School students in India discover 18 new asteroids

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:00 PM IST
According to Mitra and her team, NASA has initiated programs like IASC to track such asteroids regularly, also open to citizen scientists and students to enable the discovery and tracking of more asteroids.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(AP file)
Representational image.(AP file)
news

Lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets post COVID-19: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:08 PM IST
65 % low, lower-middle income countries slashed education budgets after COVID-19 outbreak: Report
READ FULL STORY
Close
SSC CGL final answer key 2019.
SSC CGL final answer key 2019.
competitive exams

SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019 released at ssc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • SSC CGL Tier-2 final answer key 2019: Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-2 examination 2019 can check the final answer key online at ssc.nic.in on or before March 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT File)
Representational image. (HT File)
board exams

CBSE to hold training sessions for schools on restructured affiliation process

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:55 PM IST
The CBSE had introduced a facility for virtual inspection of schools for upgradation of affiliation in August last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
While schools in other parts of the state reopened for Classes 9 to 12, those in the city are still not allowed to reopen pending approval from the BMC. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
news

Pune extends night curfew till March 14; Schools to remain shut

ANI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:00 PM IST
"COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Pune city till February 28 have been extended to 14 March," said Murlidhar Mohol Mayor Pune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
news

DU, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on collaboration in Indian music

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Delhi University, Singapore Fine Arts Society sign MoU on academic collaboration in Indian music
READ FULL STORY
Close
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021.
employment news

DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: 24 MO, Staff Nurse and other posts on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • DHFWS Basirhat Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at basirhathealthdistrict.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac