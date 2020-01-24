JKBOSE 10th Jammu Result 2019 declared at jkbose.ac.in. Here’s how to check

education

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 12:15 IST

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education released JKBOSE 10th Result 2019 for Jammu Division on January 24. The JKBOSE Secondary School Examination Result was published by the examination conducting authority on its official website http://jkbose.ac.in/.

Students, who had appeared for the class 10 Jammu division examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir board, can now check their score. Students will be asked to enter their roll number.

Jammu and Kashmir Class 10th Result 2019 Jammu Division direct link http://34.226.210.105/Results/22/AnnualRegularJammuWinterZone/E22_Result.aspx

How to Check JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for Jammu Division:

Step 1: Go to the jkbose.ac.in, the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education

Step 2: Select ‘JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for Jammu Division’

Step 3: A new tab will open and you can check JKBOSE 10th Results 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Click on submit and result will be visible

Step 6: Download JKBOSE Class 10th result 2019 and take a printout