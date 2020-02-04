e-paper
Home / Education / JKBOSE 12th Result for Kargil division declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 12th Result for Kargil division declared at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil Division Result 2019: Students, who had appeared for the class 12 Kargil division examination, can now check their marks online at jkbose.ac.in.

education Updated: Feb 04, 2020 17:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 12th Result for Kargil division. (Screengrab)
         

JKBOSE Class 12 Kargil Division Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday declared the JKBOSE 12th Result 2019 for Kargil Division on its official website. Students, who had appeared for the class 12 Kargil division examination, can now check their marks online at jkbose.ac.in.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the result:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Higher Secondary Part Two ( Class 12th )Annual 2019 Kargil’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and login

5.The result will appear on the display screen

