JKBOSE class 11th Kargil division result declared, direct link here
JKBOSE 11th Kargil division result has been declared at jkbose.ac.in. Here’s the direct link to download result.education Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:14 IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 11 exam conducted for Kargil division on its official website at jkbose.ac.in.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their Class 11 Kargil division result online by logging in using their roll number.
Direct link to check JKBOSE class 11th Kargil division result
JKBOSE Class 11th Kargil division result: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website
Click on the result link of class 11th Kashmir division
Search your result by your roll number
Click on view result
The result will be displayed on the screen
Download and take its print out