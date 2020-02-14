JKBOSE class 11th Kargil division result declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 12:14 IST

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for class 11 exam conducted for Kargil division on its official website at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their Class 11 Kargil division result online by logging in using their roll number.

Direct link to check JKBOSE class 11th Kargil division result

JKBOSE Class 11th Kargil division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website

Click on the result link of class 11th Kashmir division

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out