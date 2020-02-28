e-paper
Home / Education / JKBOSE class 11th revised date sheet for Jammu Division released at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE class 11th revised date sheet for Jammu Division released at jkbose.ac.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released a revised date sheet for Higher Secondary Examination (Class 11) for the Jammu division. The JKBOSE revised HSE-l Annual Session 2020 for regular candidates was announced on the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Feb 28, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE Class 11 revised date sheet | The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released a revised date sheet for Higher Secondary Examination (Class 11) for the Jammu division. The JKBOSE revised HSE-l Annual Session 2020 for regular candidates was announced on the official website at jkbose.ac.in . All the students and parents are advised to check the revised date sheet.

The annual examination will begin on March 20 with the first paper of General English. The Class 11 examination will go on till April 15. The dates for Arts, Science, Commerce and Home Science stream are given on the revised date sheet.

Here’s how to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Revised Date sheet for HSP-I (class 11th) Annual Session 2020 for Regular candidates of Jammu Province’ link

Step 3: A PDF will all the revised dates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the date sheet and take a print out

Candidates can also check the HSP-l revised date sheet using the direct link

The earlier date sheet for HSP-I (11th class) Annual Session 2019 for regular candidates of Jammu province was released on November 1, 2019.

