JKBOSE results 2020 for class 10th,12th Leh division declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 21:27 IST

JKBOSE Results 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result of class 10th bi-annual (winter zone) exam and class 12th bi-annual Private special exam for Leh division students, on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in. Candidates will have to key in their roll number on the result login page to download their scorecards.

Direct link to check the JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2020 for Leh division

Direct link to check the JKBOSE 12th Bi-Annual private (special) result 2020 for Leh division

How to check JKBOSE results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out