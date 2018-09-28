JKPSC combined competitive prelims result 2018 out, here’s how to check yours

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Thursday declared the result of state combined competitive preliminary examination 2018 on its official website. The examination was held on September 16.

Candidates can check their result of Jammu and Kashmir combined competitive preliminary examination 2018 by clicking here. Or see the result at the bottom of the story

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam have qualified for admission to the Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018. They will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) provided to them. The DAF would be available on the website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission www.jkpsc.nic.in.

They should fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online and submit the same online.

The Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Main) Examination is scheduled to be held in February/March 2019. The e-admit card alongwith the time table of the main examination will be uploaded on the Commission’s Website around three weeks before the start of the examination.

The marks, cut off marks and answer keys of the preliminary examination will be uploaded on the commission website after the declaration of final result of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2018.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 12:40 IST