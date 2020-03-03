JNU Admission 2020 begins, check prospectus, syllabus, important dates, details here

education

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 15:02 IST

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the admission process for the session 2020-21. National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application window for the JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) 2020 for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD and M.Phil programmes.

Interested candidates can apply for the admissions at ntajnu.nic.in or jnu.ac.in/admission. The last date to apply for admission is March 31. The entrance exam for all programmes will be conducted from May 11 to 14, 2020.

JNUEE 2020:

JNU entrance exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). It will be a computer based test of three hours. The paper will be in English medium only (except language papers) . There will be only multiple choice questions carrying one mark for each question. There will be no negative marking.

Schools of studies:

1. School of International Studies

2. School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies

3. School of Life Sciences

4. School of Social Sciences

5. School of Environmental Sciences

6. School of Computer and Systems Sciences

7. School of Physical Sciences

8. School of Computational and Integrative Sciences

9. School of Arts and Aesthetics

10. School of Biotechnology

11. School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies

12. School of Engineering

13. ABV School of Management and Entrepreneurship

14. Special Centre for the Study of North East India

15. Special Centre for E-Learning

16. Special Centre for Molecular Medicine

17. Special Centre for the Study of Law and Governance

18. Special Centre for Nano Sciences

19. Special Centre for Disaster Research

Click here to apply online for JNUEE 2020

Check JNUEE 2020 Syllabus for all programmes

JNUEE 2020: IMPORTANT DATES:

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on Website only ---07 to 15 April, 2020

Downloading of Admit Cards from NTA website ---30 April, 2020

Dates of Examination--- 11, 12, 13 and 14 May, 2020 (15 May as Reserve Day)

Duration of Examination ---03 Hours (180 minutes)

Timing of Examination First Session ---09:30 am to 12:30 pm

Second Session ---- 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm

JNUEE 2020 PROSPECTUS

JNUEE 2020 Eligibility :

For M.Tech, MPH, PG, PG Diploma, UG, Part- Time programme:

Candidates who have passed undergraduate (BA) programme for the relevant course can apply for JNUEE 2020.

For M.Phil programme:

Candidates should have a master’s degree or a professional degree equivalent to master’s degree with at least 55% in aggregate or its equivalent Grade B in the UGC 7- point scale or an equivalent degree from a foreign educational institution

For PhD programme:

(a) Master’s Degree holders satisfying the criteria stipulated above under M.Phil programme;

(b) Candidates who have cleared the M.Phil. course work with at least 55% marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 7-point scale (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed).

(c) A person whose M.Phil. dissertation has been evaluated and the viva voce is pending may be admitted to the Ph.D. programme of the same Institution subject to fulfilling condition a) and b) above

(d) Candidates possessing a Degree considered equivalent to M.Phil. Degree of an Indian Institution, from a Foreign Educational Institution accredited by an Assessment and Accreditation Agency which is approved, recognized or authorized by an authority, established or incorporated under a law in its home country or any other statutory authority in that country for the purpose of assessing, accrediting or assuring quality and standards of educational institutions, shall be eligible for admission to Ph.D. programme.

JNUEE Application fee ( JNU )

Selection Procedure:

A computer based test will be conducted for the admission to all programmes. Viva voce will be conducted for M.Phil and Ph.D programmes only. Those who pass the CBT with 50% marks for general category and 45% marks for SC/ST/ OBC will be called for viva voce.

Those who are JRF qualified will not have to appear for the CBT and will be called directly for the viva voce.

“Only those candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility requirements as prescribed for admission of candidates to M.Phil and Ph.D programmes as mentioned in the respective schools/centres and have qualified for Junior Research Fellowship through CSIR, UGC National Eligibility Test (NET), ICMR, ICAR, AYUSH, DBT examination are eligible to apply separately in the prescribed form under this category in the respective school/centre/Special Centre wherever separate intake through JRF category is available,” the information bulletin reads.