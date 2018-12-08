JNU entrance exam in May next year

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday declared that the computerbased entrance examinations for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses, scheduled to be conducted in the last week of December, will be held in May 2019.

According to a statement issued by JNU registrar Pramod Kumar, the decision was taken during the academic council (AC) meeting held on Friday. “It has been decided that that the computer-based JNU entrance examination, 2019-20, will be held in the month of May, 2019, keeping in view the difficulties of students to write the examination in December,” he said.

Last year, JNU had shifted the entrance examination from May-June to December. This year, the university changed the format of the entrance examination to multiple choice questions (MCQ). The move was opposed by some faculty members.

In his statement, Kumar said, “The VC informed the AC members that a vast majority of faculty members have enthusiastically extended their cooperation by submitting MCQ papers to the admissions office in time… The AC took serious note of non-cooperation and non-compliance by a few centres and the School of Arts and Aesthetics, which has declines to set a MCQ paper… The AC has recommended disciplinary action against defaulting faculty members as per the rules of the university.”

The JNU teachers’ association (JNUTA), meanwhile, alleged that no discussion on the format of the entrance examination was allowed during the AC meeting on Friday. “No discussion on admission policy was allowed. Several teachers wished to express their opinion that the JNUEE should be held in the offline paper and pen format but were not allowed to speak,” the JNUTA said in a statement.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 14:40 IST