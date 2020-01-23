e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / JNU has ‘all relevant information’ on its foreign students: Admin

JNU has ‘all relevant information’ on its foreign students: Admin

Filed by Kota-based activist Sujeet Swami, the Right to Information (RTI) application had claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) did not have information on the nationality of 82 of its foreign students.

education Updated: Jan 23, 2020 14:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi
A view of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, in New Delhi(HT file)
         

The JNU administration on Wednesday said it has “the relevant information” on the nationality of all the 301 foreign students enrolled in the varsity, contrary to the claims made by an RTI.

Filed by Kota-based activist Sujeet Swami, the Right to Information (RTI) application had claimed that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) did not have information on the nationality of 82 of its foreign students.

The varsity said it “has all the relevant information regarding the foreign students who have registered in the various academic programmes in the university”.

“When an RTI comes, a time limit is given to provide the answers of the asked questions. The RTI has a set of different questions pertaining to the different branches of the university,” the varsity said. The RTI question was related to the varsity’s admission, evaluation and CIS branch. “Different branches of the university keep their data in different formats. The Central Public Information Office directly sends the data available in their respective branch to the applicant,” the varsity said.

The RTI applicant gave the inputs to the media before getting all relevant information asked by him, the varsity said.

“No conclusion should be drawn on the basis of incomplete data from the sources. It is unfortunate that report was published without getting complete information,” the varsity said.

tags
top news
Tihar Jail preps to hang 4 Delhi gang rape convicts, asks their last wish
Tihar Jail preps to hang 4 Delhi gang rape convicts, asks their last wish
On India’s democracy index rank, Chidambaram’s spin to ‘tukde tukde gang’ barb
On India’s democracy index rank, Chidambaram’s spin to ‘tukde tukde gang’ barb
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
‘Jitna uske sar pe baal nahi hai, utne mere pas maal hai’: Akhtar to Sehwag
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
SRK, Anand Mahindra laud Bihar teacher’s innovative maths teaching style
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News