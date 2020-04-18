e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JNU to take disciplinary action against students violating lockdown

JNU to take disciplinary action against students violating lockdown

In a notice issued by Chief Proctor Professor Dhananjay Singh, it was stated that some students were found violating the guidelines.

education Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU admin block
JNU admin block(PTI)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday warned students of disciplinary action if they violated lockdown guidelines imposed on the campus.

In a notice issued by Chief Proctor Professor Dhananjay Singh, it was stated that some students were found violating the guidelines.

“Even as the essential service providers of JNU have been working tirelessly to meet the requirements of the university community, and ensuring their safety and security, it has been found that some students are openly flouting the COVID-19 guidelines, even after reminders, thereby putting themselves as well as the entire community at serious health risk,” the notice said.

It has been brought to the notice of the university administration that they have disregarded requests of shopkeepers and guards on duty to maintain queue, to keep social distancing and wear masks, it said.

“These students have also been purposelessly cycling and walking on the road. Such students are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines in letter and spirit. Any violation of the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines will invite disciplinary action,” it said.

top news
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 14,378, death toll at 480
Covid-19 updates: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 14,378, death toll at 480
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
At least 20 Indian Navy personnel test positive for coronavirus
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Nirav Modi’s brother offers to help ED in PNB fraud case
Study links obesity to severity of disease, death in young patients
Study links obesity to severity of disease, death in young patients
Woes mount, migrants stare at long road to normalcy
Woes mount, migrants stare at long road to normalcy
Trump says China’s Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
Trump says China’s Covid-19 deaths ‘far higher’ after Wuhan toll revised up
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
This Indian bike company just bought a 122-year-old UK motorcycle brand
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

Education News