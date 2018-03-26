JNUEE result for BA (Hons) 1st year, Master’s programmes to be declared shortly

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will announce the results of the entrance examination 2018-19 for BA (Hons) first year and master’s programmes, where a viva-voce is not prescribed, shortly.

The JNU admissions website issued a notification on Monday giving information about the declaration of the results.

According to the timetable for admissions, the publication of the merit list for admission to various programmes of study, where viva-voce is not conducted, was to be tentatively declared by March 25.

These programmes are BA(Hons) first year, MCA, MA (except foreign languages) and MSc (except MSc Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) and School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SCIS).

The university last month declared the results of the entrance examinations where candidates had to appear for an interview after the written test.

Here’s how to check the results in four easy steps:

1) Visit JNU’s official website (https://www.jnu.ac.in/main/)

2) Click on link for admissions (https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/)

3) Click on link for the result in important links section

4) And then enter user name and password to log in.