JNUSU flays VC for not engaging with students

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:27 IST

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) here on Saturday said despite several attempts the Vice-Chancellor was not engaging with students.

According to a statement released by JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon, Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had visited the School of Arts and Aesthetics this evening. On being asked questions on the fee hike, Vice-Chancellor instead of engaging with the students decided to rush out, Moon said.

Two days ago too, the Vice-Chancellor rushed out from a meeting of hostels presidents, which he had convened on the Delhi High Court orders.

The JNUSU said it was the Vice-Chancellor’s duty to have a democratic dialogue with the students, and the dereliction of the same is unbecoming of him. “We urge him to resume dialogue with the JNUSU and resolve issues by accepting our reasonable demands”, the students’ union said in a statement.