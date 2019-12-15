e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Dec 15, 2019
Home / Education

JNUSU flays VC for not engaging with students

Two days ago too, the Vice-Chancellor rushed out from a meeting of hostels presidents, which he had convened on the Delhi High Court orders.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2019 10:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
JNUSU said it was the Vice-Chancellor’s duty to have a democratic dialogue with the students. (Representational image)
JNUSU said it was the Vice-Chancellor’s duty to have a democratic dialogue with the students. (Representational image)(HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) here on Saturday said despite several attempts the Vice-Chancellor was not engaging with students.

According to a statement released by JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon, Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had visited the School of Arts and Aesthetics this evening. On being asked questions on the fee hike, Vice-Chancellor instead of engaging with the students decided to rush out, Moon said.

Two days ago too, the Vice-Chancellor rushed out from a meeting of hostels presidents, which he had convened on the Delhi High Court orders.

The JNUSU said it was the Vice-Chancellor’s duty to have a democratic dialogue with the students, and the dereliction of the same is unbecoming of him. “We urge him to resume dialogue with the JNUSU and resolve issues by accepting our reasonable demands”, the students’ union said in a statement.

tags
top news
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
‘We will talk about it’: Amit Shah hints at changes in Citizenship Act
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Skill funds lie unspent for last 3 years, scheme short of target
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Balakot was message to Pak that terror attacks come at a cost: Ex-IAF chief
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Prashant Kishor offers to resign over CAA, Nitish Kumar turns it down
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Andhra IPS officer, booked for harassing and intimidating wife, suspended
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Days after Unnao case, another UP woman’s kin claim she was raped, set afire
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
Global drug racket across 7 countries busted, drugs worth Rs 1.3 cr seized
‘Will his body be able to cope’: Shastri on MS Dhoni’s future
‘Will his body be able to cope’: Shastri on MS Dhoni’s future
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News