e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JNUSU starts indefinite sit-in demanding phased return of students to campus

JNUSU starts indefinite sit-in demanding phased return of students to campus

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the university gate to demand a phased return of students to the campus.

education Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Representative
Representative(Hindustan Times File)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) has started an indefinite sit-in at the university gate to demand a phased return of students to the campus.

On Saturday, the students’ union took out the “Unlock JNU March” from the Chandrabhaga Hostel. More than 100 students participated in the march and a subsequent dharna, the JNUSU said.

The march culminated at the North Gate with the dharna staged by students.

The march was addressed by JNUSU office-bearers, including its general secretary Satish Chandra, who said, “Students must be allowed inside in a phased manner. Researchers have their submissions in December. Many have their books and laptops in their hostel rooms, which now stand double-locked. How is research even possible without such crucial things? Proper SOP, including testing and quarantine facility, must be ensured by the JNU administration.” Students have put up a temporary tent near the main entrance. They spent the whole night there and have resolved to stage the sit-in until the university administration starts calling students back to the campus.

The JNU has formed a panel to work out guidelines on ensure a phased return of students to the campus.

top news
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more gold seizure cases
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more gold seizure cases
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra
Very poor air in parts of N-W India; heavy rain warning for Telangana, coastal Andhra
Gadkari says India will become world’s largest EV-manufacturing hub
Gadkari says India will become world’s largest EV-manufacturing hub
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
Covid update: Govt on community spread; India past peak; WHO backs India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In