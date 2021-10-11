Home / Education / Job opportunities at IIT Dhanbad (ISM Dhanbad), check eligibility
Job opportunities at IIT Dhanbad (ISM Dhanbad), check eligibility

  • IIT Dhanbad has invited applications to fill various positions like software developer, junior engineer, registrar, assistant executive engineer. 
Published on Oct 11, 2021 11:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad, formerly known as the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad has invited applications to fill various positions. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute. The deadline for submission of application forms varies for different posts. 

Application forms, Job details

IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Senior Software Developer (On Contract): 2 posts
  • Junior Software Developer (On Contract): 5 posts
  • Registrar: 1 post
  • Deputy Superintending Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
  • Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil): 2 post
  • Junior Engineer (Civil): 1 post
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical): 3 posts

The institute is also conducting a special recruitment drive to fill assistant professor post. “Applications are invited from SC, ST, OBC, EWS and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) (VH, OH, HH) under Special Recruitment Drive from Indian nationals for the posts of Assistant Professor, in the Departments of Applied Geology, Applied Geophysics, Chemistry, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Environmental Science and Engineering, Fuel, Minerals and Metallurgical Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management Studies, Mathematics & Computing, Mechanical Engineering, Mining Machinery Engineering, Mining Engineering, Petroleum Engineering and Physics,” the institute has said.

