Women in STEM2D Scholars Award: Apply now, winners to get $150,000 each

education

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:59 IST

Johnson & Johnson has invited nominations for its 2020 Women in STEM 2 D (WiSTEM 2D) Scholars Award. STEM 2D grants are given to assistant or associate academic professors worldwide, in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design.



Each recipient will receive $150,000 — $50,000 each year for three years — and three years of mentorship from leaders at Johnson & Johnson. The deadline for applications is October 3, 2019 (at 9am Honolulu Standard Time) and guidelines and additional details are available here.

The Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM 2 D Scholars Award aspires to fuel development of female STEM 2 D leaders, and inspire career paths in STEM 2D, by supporting the research of the awarded women in their respective STEM 2 D fields. An independent External Advisory Board will select the 2020 winners, each of whom will represent one of the STEM 2 D disciplines.

“Johnson & Johnson is supporting and establishing the next generation of female leaders and global innovators in order to increase the participation of women in STEM 2 D fields worldwide,” said Cat Oyler, Vice President, Global Public Health, Tuberculosis, Johnson & Johnson and WiSTEM 2 D University Sponsor. “This award seeks to showcase the talents of highly-trained female researchers and academic professors, providing support at a pivotal moment in their academic careers, so they can continue to lead STEM 2 D breakthroughs in the future with limitless opportunities to change the trajectory of health for humanity.”

In order to apply for the 2020 WiSTEM 2 D Scholars Award, the applicant must:

* Submit a university or school department head letter of recommendation (Each University/Institution can support one applicant per STEM 2 D discipline; 6 applicants in total.)

* Write 1,000 words detailing the proposed area of research. One additional page can be added for images, or references.

* Submit her resume (three pages, font size 11), including a list of publications, presentations, abstracts, current financial support already obtained, other folio work and two references.

* Submit a brief outline of the budget for proposed research.

.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 18:47 IST