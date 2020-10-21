e-paper
JoSAA 2nd seat allotment result 2020 declared at josaa.nic.in, here’s how to check

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and submission of candidate’s response will be done from 5 pm on October 22 till October 23. The last date to respond to query is October 24 till 5 pm.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 23:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the second seat allotment result on its official website at josaa.nic.in.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the second seat allotment result on its official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 2nd round of seat allotment can check their result online at josaa.nic.in.

Direct link to check JoSAA 2nd seat allotment result 2020

How to check JoSAA 2nd seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “2nd seat allotment result”

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your JoSAA 2nd allotment result will be displayed on screen

JoSAA 2020 registration process is mandatory for any qualified candidate interested in joining any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2020). The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

To accept allotted seats (and continue to be a part of JoSAA-2020 till the final round of seat allocation), candidates must upload all required documents

