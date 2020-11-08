e-paper
JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 declared at josaa.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020: Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 6th round of counselling can check their result online at josaa.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 16:05 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020.
JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the sixth seat allotment result on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for JoSAA 6th round of counselling can check their result online at josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload and submission of candidate’s response will be done from 5 pm on November 7 till November 9, 2020. The last date to respond to query is November 10, 2020, till 5 pm.

Direct link to check JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020.

How to check JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “View seat allotment result- Round 6”

Key in your credentials and login

The JoSAA 6th seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

The process of registration requires candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

To accept allotted seats (and continue to be a part of JoSAA-2020 till the final round of seat allocation), candidates must upload all required documents

