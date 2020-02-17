e-paper
JPSC civil services main examination 2020 result declared at jpsc.gov.in

The Jharkhand combined civil services main examination was conducted from January 28 to February 1, 2019, at various centres spread across the state.

Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JPSC civil services main examination 2020 result . (Screengrab)
Jharkhand Public Service Commission has declared the results of the combined civil services (main) examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Civil services main examination result 2020:  

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2. On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Press release and mains result of the Combined Civil Services, Advt. No.23/2016’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Scroll down and check your result

5.Download the result and take its print out for future references.

