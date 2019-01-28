JPSC Main Exam: Examinees hit the street, opposition gears up for showdown

Furore over the 6th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Mains examination erupted in the state capital as hundreds of aspirants queued up in front of the JPSC headquarters, demanding that the exam be scrapped. The exam is scheduled for Monday (January 28).

JPSC chairman AK Chattoraj and other officials met to find a way out. The aspirants opposed to the Mains were hopeful that they presented valid arguments and the exam would be called off.

They also formed a human chains on Circular Road to press their demand. The aspirants pointed out that there were several irregularities in the process of holding the Mains, in which the number of total candidates appearing for the exam had been increased to 100 times the total number of posts, from 15 times the available posts.

The examination will take place to fill in 326 posts in various departments of the state administrative services. JPSC secretary Ranendra Kumar said that the examination would be held as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the state’s political opposition indicated that it would take up the issue both in the assembly and outside.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator Kunal Sarangi tweeted that his party would stall the assembly proceeding of the budget session on Monday if the Mains examination was not called off. Sarangi had also brought in an adjournment motion in this regard on January 21, but it was not admitted.

“The @BJP4Jharkhand Govt is giving the excuse that #JPSC matter is sub judice then how #JPSC released the admit cards? My stop-the-work proposal (read adjournment motion) was also rejected. Tomorrow is the mains exam.@jmmJharkhand won’t let the assembly function tomorrow if the govt doesn’t put it on hold,” Sarangi’s tweet read.

