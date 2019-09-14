JSSC CGL Notification 2019 for 1140 vacancies released, graduates can apply from September 18

education

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:56 IST

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for combined graduate level combined competitive exam 2019 for recruitment of various posts in Jharkhand. There a total of 1140 vacancies for six posts.

The online application process will begin from September 18, 2019, 11 am onwards. The last date to apply is October 17, 2019.

Applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. Candidates can apply online at jssc.nic.in from September 18 onwards. Applicants will be given time for correction of application form between October 24 to 26.

Vacancy Break-up:

Assistant Bureau Officer-- 362

Block Supply Officer --- 223

Block Welfare Officer --- 139

Zone Inspector--- 170

Cooperative Extension Officer ---- 241

Planning Assistant- --05

Age Limit:

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years

Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years

Maximum Age for UR/ OBC/ BC (Female): 38 Years

Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates: 40 Years

The application fee is Rs 1000 for unreserved category while for SC, ST it is Rs 250.

Mode of Selection:

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test followed by a mains examination.

Check official notification here.

Click here to apply online (link to be available from September 18)

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:55 IST