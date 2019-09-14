JSSC CGL Notification 2019 for 1140 vacancies released, graduates can apply from September 18
Jharkhand JSSC CGL Recruitment 2019: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the advertisement for its combined graduate level exam 2019 for filling 1140 vacancies. Check eligibility, age limit, education qualification and official notification here.education Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:56 IST
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for combined graduate level combined competitive exam 2019 for recruitment of various posts in Jharkhand. There a total of 1140 vacancies for six posts.
The online application process will begin from September 18, 2019, 11 am onwards. The last date to apply is October 17, 2019.
Applicants should possess a bachelor’s degree in any subject from a recognised university. Candidates can apply online at jssc.nic.in from September 18 onwards. Applicants will be given time for correction of application form between October 24 to 26.
Vacancy Break-up:
Assistant Bureau Officer-- 362
Block Supply Officer --- 223
Block Welfare Officer --- 139
Zone Inspector--- 170
Cooperative Extension Officer ---- 241
Planning Assistant- --05
Age Limit:
Minimum Age: 21 Years
Maximum Age for UR (Male): 35 Years
Maximum Age for OBC/ BC (Male): 37 Years
Maximum Age for UR/ OBC/ BC (Female): 38 Years
Maximum Age for SC/ ST Candidates: 40 Years
The application fee is Rs 1000 for unreserved category while for SC, ST it is Rs 250.
Mode of Selection:
Candidates will have to clear a preliminary test followed by a mains examination.
Check official notification here.
Click here to apply online (link to be available from September 18)
First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:55 IST