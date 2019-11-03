e-paper
Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

JUTA to meet Bengal Governor over revised UGC pay, other demands

The JUTA is demanding implementation of revised UGC pay scale as per seventh Central Pay Commission recommendations and release of funds for the institute.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2019 09:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(HT file)
         

Representatives of the Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) would meet West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to discuss several of their demands, a senior leader of the teachers’ body said on Saturday.

Dhankhar, who is also the chancellor of the state-run university, had asked the JUTA members to meet him at Raj Bhavan to discuss their demands.

“The JUTA has informed the Hon’ble Governor that we hope the issue of implementation of the revised UGC pay scale will be looked into by the chief minister.

“We hope the Governor ensures that the issue of central funding is addressed,” JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

Roy said the Raj Bhavan has communicated to the JUTA saying the Governor will let the students’ body know about his availability by next week, according to which date of the meeting will be fixed.

