UPSC Daily News Summaries: Essential Current Affairs, Key Issues and Important Updates for Civil Services

Daily News Capsules 1. Kabul ‘technical mission’ upgraded to an embassy UPSC file image

India on Tuesday announced the upgrading of its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan from the status of a technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy, as part of its engagement with the Taliban while stopping short of a formal recognition of the regime that came to power in August 2021. The formal announcement from the External Affairs Ministry came less than a week after Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi concluded his visit to India, the first by a senior member of the group. Following talks with Muttaqi on October 10, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India would upgrade its diplomatic role in Kabul. India withdrew its officials from and shuttered all its missions in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in 2021 but reestablished its diplomatic presence in Kabul in June 2022 by deploying a “technical team” headed by a middle-ranking diplomat. People familiar with the matter said the diplomat heading the embassy in Kabul will have the status of chargé d’affaires and an ambassador is not expected to be appointed, in keeping with the lack of formal recognition of the Taliban regime.

Possible Question Critically examine the diplomatic, legal, and security implications of India upgrading its Kabul presence to a full embassy without formal recognition of the Taliban.

2. Bastion breached: Mosquitoes found in Iceland for first time as warming climate triggers buzz For the first time, mosquitoes have been found in Iceland, signalling yet another inevitable consequence of climate crisis, ‘The Guardian’ has reported. Matthias Alfreosson, an entomologist at the Natural Science Institute of Iceland, who confirmed the findings, said the insects were sent to him by a citizen scientist. The presence of the insects in the Nordic Island country, situated between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean, highlights the fact that global heating has made the region more hospitable for insects. The country is heating up at four times the rate of the rest of the northern hemisphere, the report said, adding that “glaciers have been collapsing and fish from warmer, southern climes such as mackerel have been found in the country’s waters”. Till a month ago, Iceland was one of the two places in the world without mosquitoes — the other is Antarctica. But Alfreosson did not believe that a warmer climate explained the discovery. The species “appears to be well adapted to colder climates”, which “allows them to withstand long, harsh winters when temperatures drop below freezing”, he said. He added that its “diverse breeding habitats... further enhances its ability to persist in Iceland’s challenging environment,” AFP quoted him.

Possible Question Climate change is enabling vectors to colonise new geographies. Assess India’s preparedness to manage shifting vector-borne disease risks.

3. Amazon’s cloud clout hit after 15-hr global outage Amazon’s reputation as a reliable provider of cloud services took a hit on Monday when an outage lasting some 15 hours disrupted the operations of hundreds of companies, ranging from Apple to McDonald’s. The incident, which some analysts are calling Amazon’s worst outage since 2021, reminded the world of the perils of depending on a handful of cloud companies to deliver crucial computing and internet services. Outages like Monday’s strike at a core premise of the cloud: that a centralised operation full of sharp engineers will keep servers running better and more efficiently than individual companies’ own staff. The breakdown occurred at a challenging moment for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud unit, which has long touted reliability and accountability as a core piece of its pitch to customers. Sales growth has slowed, and AWS has struggled to keep up as its two biggest rivals, Microsoft and Google, grab new business selling artificial intelligence tools. AWS remains the world’s largest cloud provider and is hardly the first to suffer an outage. Moreover, it’s not easy for customers to jump ship, especially given the current capacity crunch at data centres. Still, in recent years, some companies have sought to reduce their reliance on a single cloud provider.

Possible Question Evaluate the systemic risks of hyperscaler concentration for India’s digital economy. Should the State mandate multi-cloud/geo-redundancy for critical services and strengthen incident reporting under CERT-In, or would that raise costs and stifle innovation?

4. Japan elects its first woman PM Hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected Japan’s first female prime minister on Tuesday, shattering a political glass ceiling for women and setting the country up for a decisive turn to the right. An acolyte of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and an admirer of Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Takaichi is expected to return to Abe-style government stimulus as she attempts to jumpstart an economy struggling with slow growth and rising prices. Her victory marks a pivotal shift in a country where men hold overwhelming sway, yet she named just two women to her cabinet, fewer than she had promised. Takaichi is likely to make a sharp turn to the right on immigration and defence, reflecting the broader rightward shift in global politics. Her victory was secured after her Liberal Democratic Party, which has governed Japan for most of postwar history, agreed on Monday to form a coalition with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin. Together the parties are two seats short of a majority in the lower House. For Takaichi to be successful, she will need to find ways to cooperate with Opposition lawmakers, said Tadashi Mori, a professor of politics at Aichi Gakuin University.

Possible Question Analyse how Sanae Takaichi’s election as Japan’s first woman prime minister reflects both progress and limitations for gender representation in politics. Compare with the Indian context.

5. SC raps insurance companies for filing needless appeals The Supreme Court has come down hard on insurance companies for filing needless appeals in workmen’s compensation cases on technical grounds even when they do not dispute their liability under insurance contracts, a practice, it said, only delayed justice for injured workers or their families. A Bench of justices Manoj Misra and N Kotiswar Singh imposed a ₹50,000 cost on The New India Assurance Company Ltd, calling its appeal before the Calcutta High Court “unnecessary” and holding that it caused undue delay in the payment of compensation to a driver who had suffered injuries while on duty. The court restored the award passed by the Commissioner for Workmen’s Compensation (West Bengal), who had directed the insurer to pay ₹2.58 lakh with 12% annual interest to the injured worker. The Calcutta High Court had modified that order in 2015, shifting the liability to the employer with a right of reimbursement from the insurance company. The Bench further criticised the high court for adopting a “hyper-technical approach” when there was no dispute over the insurer’s liability, saying such reasoning defeats the social welfare objective of the Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923 (earlier the Workmen’s Compensation Act).

Possible Question Propose legal-administrative reforms (eg, pre-deposit norms, penalties, fast-track tribunals) to protect the social-welfare objectives of the Employees’ Compensation Act while ensuring due process.

Editorial Snapshots A. Bursting the green myth

An analysis of Delhi’s pollution monitoring stations on the night of Diwali showed that the hourly PM2.5 levels in the city this year touched an average of 786, the highest since 2021, and more than 30 times what is considered safe by India’s own standards. The Supreme Court’s experiment with “green” firecrackers was meant to balance tradition with science. It didn’t work along the expected lines. “Green” firecrackers are only less polluting, not non polluting. The apex court’s October 15 order tried to impose guardrails — only certified “green” crackers, sold for three days, burst within fixed hours. But it was a policy impossible to enforce in a city of more than 20 million and several million more in its surrounding satellite cities. What this policy failure reveals is that public health can’t be compromised in response to dodgy claims of custom and tradition, or for market compulsions. Delhi’s air crisis has many causes — vehicular emissions, crop burning, construction dust, along with unfavourable meteorological conditions — but firecrackers are one of the few that can be completely avoided. Choosing not to burst them is the simplest and direct form of civic responsibility that citizens can exercise. Governments, too, must find the courage to prioritise health over populism. If enforcement is impossible, the answer is not to dilute the few enforceable rules. The message has to become common sense: Festivities should not come at the cost of the air we breathe.

Possible Question Evaluate the efficacy of India’s current command-and-control measures versus market instruments and behavioural interventions. What multi jurisdictional strategy should Delhi, NCR states, and CAQM adopt to deliver measurable air-quality gains.

B. Conservative turn in Japan’s politics The choice of Sanae Takaichi as the 104th prime minister of Japan marks an interesting turn in Japanese politics, which is in step with the rise of conservative politics globally. The first woman to be appointed to the post, Takaichi will be the fourth PM in five years. Ironically, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) preferred Takaichi to succeed Shigeru Ishiba because of her conservative views. The LDP, which has held power in Japan during most of the post-war period, believes her ultra-nationalist credentials and conservatism could stall the slide towards the Sanseito, a hard-Right start-up. The LDP had parted ways with Komeito, a pacifist party, and is now in alliance with the Japan Innovation Party or Ishin, founded in 2010. Ishin and Takaichi hold similar views on rewriting Japan’s pacifist constitution and increasing spending on defence. Takaichi has been unapologetic about Japan’s role in World War II, which will have a bearing on the country’s relations with China and South Korea, victims of Tokyo’s militarism. In recent years, India and Japan deepened their partnership, covering infrastructure, technology and defence, and working jointly to strengthen the Quad. Takaichi, a protégé of the late Shinzo Abe, a friend of India, is likely to stick to this path, though Quad has receded into the background since the return of Donald Trump as the US president, who has privileged American economic interests over strategic matters. Takaichi has been quoted in favour of Tokyo negotiating a better deal with Washington on trade matters, a stance that will resonate in New Delhi.

Possible Question With Japan’s politics shifting to the right under Takaichi, how might Tokyo’s stance on constitutional revision and defence spending alter regional security equations, particularly in relation to China, South Korea, and India’s Indo Pacific strategy?