Home / Education / Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 not today, to be declared by July 20: Education minister

Karnataka second Pre- University Courses (PUC) Result 2020 will be declared around July 20, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar tweeted on Thursday.

education Updated: Jul 09, 2020 11:49 IST
hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka 2ns PUC result 2020 date
Karnataka second Pre- University Courses (PUC) Result will be declared around July 20, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar tweeted on Thursday. Refuting the rumours, the minister said that the Karnataka 2nd PUC results will not be declared today and that it will be released around July 20.

“Many students are calling me to know whether Second PUC results will be announced Today. I once again inform all that Second PUC results will come out around 20th July,” he said in a tweet.

 

After the result is declared, students can check their results online at karresults.nic.in or pue.kar.nic.in.

Earlier, the minister had announced that the Karnataka 2nd PUC result and SSLC result 2020 will be declared between July last week and August first week. “We are trying to get the SSLC results out by the first week of August.The PUC results will be out in the last week of July,” he had told the reporters.

The Karnataka first PUC Result has already been declared on May 4. The state had scheduled to conduct the class 12th or 2nd PUC exam from March 3 to 23. However, some papers were postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The exam for English paper was then conducted on June 18 after the lockdown was lifted in the state.

