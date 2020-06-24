8.5 lakh SSLC students to take exams in Karnataka from Thursday

education

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 20:53 IST

Despite apprehensions and fears expressed by several students, parents and opposition parties, the Karnataka government has decided to go ahead with annual exams for SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate or 10th standard) students across the state from Thursday.

The government’s move had been questioned given the fears currently surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic but education department officials in the state say adequate precautions have been taken to ensure safety and security of both the students and staff conducting exams.

Unlike several neighbouring states like Telangana and Andhra which have decided to all together cancel exams and assess students based on their past performance, Karnataka has been adamant about conducting the examinations.

On Wednesday primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar defended the move to conduct the exams saying “We have take this decision in the interest of students that too after consulting experts, opposition leaders and others. We have made all necessary arrangements and are following the standard operating procedure given by the health department.”

However JDS leader and former CM Kumaraswamy slammed the move of the government asking it to reconsider even at this last hour. “exams are not more important than life. Will the minister and the government take responsibility if something untoward happens? If they are bent on having the exams let them conduct it in October.”

The minister though said that all examination centres have been sanitized by the health department and there was no cause for any apprehension. He also said that separate arrangement have been made for students in containment zones to safely take exams. Bangalore alone has 501 containment zones across 46 wards of the city.

The department of primary and secondary education said that 19 students in the state will miss the exams as 10 of them have tested positive for Covid-19 and nine others are in quarantine. The minister said these students will be allowed to take the supplementary exams scheduled in August as fresh candidates.

8.5 lakh students are registered for the exams to be held between 25 June to 4 July.