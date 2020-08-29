e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka II PUC revaluation result 2020 declared at pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka II PUC revaluation result 2020 declared at pue.kar.nic.in

Candidates who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at pue.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:06 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka II PUC revaluation result 2020.
Karnataka II PUC revaluation result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on Friday declared the Karnataka II PUC revaluation result on its official website.

Candidates who have applied for the revaluation can check their results online at pue.kar.nic.in.

Direct link to check Revaluation Results - With Change

Direct link to check Revaluation Results - With No Change

Direct link to check Results of Unvalued and Change in Totalling

Karnataka 2nd PUC revaluation result 2020: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at pue.kar.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Revaluation Results March 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen with three seperate links

4. Click on the links

5. Your result will be displayed on screen

6. Download and take its print out for future reference.

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on July 14 declared the results of second pre-university (PUC) exams 2020. This year, around 6 lakh students registered for the Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations, out of which a total of 69.2%of students passed the examination.

tags
top news
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
India’s growth to pick-up from second quarter of FY-21: EY report
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Covid-19 Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
Covid-19 Unlock 4.0: What to expect from September 1
LIVE: 76,472 cases in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.46 mn
LIVE: 76,472 cases in last 24 hrs push India’s Covid-19 tally to over 3.46 mn
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
Flouting Covid-19 norms in metro may attract heavy fines once it reopens
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama
Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi, rising in neighbouring Dadar and Mahim
Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi, rising in neighbouring Dadar and Mahim
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In