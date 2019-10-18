Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat top in the University- Industry Linkages in Research: PHD Chamber

education

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:08 IST

Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat top in University-Industry Linkages (UILs) and have scored 7.8, 7.3 and 6.7 respectively on the scale of ten in a research report conducted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said.

The analysis conducted on the basis of 10 parameters shows that University – Industry Linkages are found moderate in India with an overall score of 4.7 points out of 10 but surprisingly lot of disparities are observed among the States, it said.

The study is conducted by PHDCCI with support of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Some States are good in University – Industry Linkages and others are found to have moderate or weak University – Industry Linkages, it said.

The top 10 parameters to assess the University linkages were (1) availability of University(s) for industry; (2) industry interaction with University(s); (3) continuity in Industry university interactions; (4) frequency of University industry interactions; (5) University support in providing quality solutions to industry; (6) MoUs/Collaboration/Agreement between University and Industry; (7) patents gained in the past 5 years by University industry collaboration, (8) continuity of joint research activities by University and industry; (9) Industry interaction with university students for resaerch; (10) industry frequency of interactions with students for research.

While releasing the study, Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India said the government has come up with various schemes to attract private sector for total CSR contribution in order to boost R&D activities in the country. He urged industries to adopt new technology for increasing the capability of technology absorption in the industries.

D K Aggarwal, President, PHDCCI said states have to go a long way to achieve higher level of University-Industry Linkages in Research. The lagging states must also adopt the best practices undertaken by the top states such as Karnataka, Kerala and Gujarat.

India, on the other hand, is at a very nascent stage of developing strong UILs. Though some improvement has been observed of late, one of the biggest bottlenecks in the country has been the absence of clear policy for strengthening linkages between the university and industry, said Aggarwal.

