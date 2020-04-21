e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka launches free online crash course for CET, NEET during lockdown

Karnataka launches free online crash course for CET, NEET during lockdown

The Karnataka government on Monday launched a free online crash course “GetCETGo” to help all students of the state prepare for CET and NEET 2020 exams during COVID-19 lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
         

Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa launched “GetCETGo” in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Higher Education C N Ashwath Narayan, an official release said.

It said, in view of the current situation across the nation due to COVID-19 lockdown, the Department of Higher Education, taking cognisance of the situation has decided to reach out to the student community eyeing on successfully cracking competitive exams for career progress through this online crash course programme.

The initiative will help young students who are at the crucial juncture of their lives - in II PUC or Class 12, at the time when regular classes and coaching initiatives which usually cater to these aspirations being put off due to the lockdown, it added.

Stating that the free programme made available to all students who are registered for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)- 2020, the release said, registered students will be provided with a user ID and password to access the same.

The web portal and Android App - along with the content for the Crash Course have been developed by Sinchu Infotech and Deeksha Online, a reputed name in the industry with a very successful track record for the past couple of decades, it added.

The comprehensive platform for the crash course with the videos, synopsis, interactive tests will be the first initiative by any state, especially of this scale on an online platform for competitive examination in the country, it further said, adding that this scheme is intended to benefit all the 1,94,000 students who have registered for this programme.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI

