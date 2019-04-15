Karnataka PUC Results 2019: Pass percentage, details, list of websites to check KSEEB Board KAR PUC II class 12 marks

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Monday declared the results of pre-university (PUC) exams 2019. Students can check the PUC 2nd Year Results 2019 at the official websites: karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

In 2019, 6.71 lakh students appeared in the PUC II year exam, out of which 4.14 lakh passed, which is a pass percentage of 61.73%. The pass percentage in arts was 50.53% in commerce it was 66.39% and in science the pass percentage was 66.58%.

The pass percentage for boys was 55.29% and for girls it was 68.24%. The pass percentage in urban area was 61.38% and in rural area it was 62.88%.

The pass percentage for SC community candidates was 51.97% for ST it was 53.34% and for General category candidates it was 68.01.

The medium wise pass percentage was 55.08% for Kannada and 66.90% for English. Udupi district had the highest pass percentage of 92.20%, while Chitradurga had the lowest pass percentage of 51.42%.

The exam was held between March 1 and 18, 2019.

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019: How to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka PUC result at karresults.nic.in

Click on the link for Karnataka 2019 PUC result

Key in your registration number and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 14:47 IST