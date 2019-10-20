e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Karnataka: Students made to cover head with cartons at exam

The students were provided with ‘modified’ cartons with an opening on one side when they came to write their mid-term exam on October 16, official sources said.

education Updated: Oct 20, 2019 15:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bengaluru
Students with the cartons on their heads while writing the exam.
Students with the cartons on their heads while writing the exam.(ANI)
         

To check exam malpractice, a college in Haveri district in Karnataka made its students write the exam with cardboard cartons covering their head.

The students were provided with ‘modified’ cartons with an opening on one side when they came to write their mid-term exam on October 16, official sources said.

The college officials called it an ‘experiment’ to prevent students from copying from other answer-sheets, sources said.

As the pictures of students with the cartons on their heads while writing the exam went viral, education board officials visited the college and stopped it.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the college, officials said.

In a post on his facebook page, primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said, This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has any right to treat anybody moreso students like animals. This perversion will be dealt with aptly.”

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 15:19 IST

tags
top news
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘Millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘Millions proud of your work’
Box of sweets, CCTV video help cops track Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
Box of sweets, CCTV video help cops track Kamlesh Tiwari murder conspirators
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
8 killed after landslide hits 3 vehicles in Uttarakhand
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
How trust in Modi, weak Oppn narrative aids ruling alliance in Maharashtra
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
WATCH: Rohit Sharma becomes first Indian to seal 200 with a six
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
Boeing wants it to fly, but travelers fear the 737 MAX
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
‘Gandhi ji 2.0 is what we need’: Shah Rukh Khan at PM Modi’s event
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News