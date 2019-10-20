Karnataka: Students made to cover head with cartons at exam

education

To check exam malpractice, a college in Haveri district in Karnataka made its students write the exam with cardboard cartons covering their head.

The students were provided with ‘modified’ cartons with an opening on one side when they came to write their mid-term exam on October 16, official sources said.

The college officials called it an ‘experiment’ to prevent students from copying from other answer-sheets, sources said.

As the pictures of students with the cartons on their heads while writing the exam went viral, education board officials visited the college and stopped it.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to the college, officials said.

In a post on his facebook page, primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar said, This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has any right to treat anybody moreso students like animals. This perversion will be dealt with aptly.”

