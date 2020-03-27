e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka TET 2019 postponed, check notice here

Karnataka TET 2019 postponed, check notice here

The KARTET 2019 was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2020. The revised dates will be announced in due course of time.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:37 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KARTE 2020
KARTE 2020(HT )
         

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 has been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government in view of preventing the spread of novel coronavirus. Karnataka education minister S. Suresh Kumar tweeted on Thursday to announce the postponement of exam.

The official notice for postponement of the exam has been uploaded of the website. The KARTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2020. The revised dates will be announced in due course of time.

 

Earlier, the KARTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on March which was then postponed to April 11. Now the date has been further extended. The admit card for the exam has already been released on March 9 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Check official notice

top news
RBI Guv to address media on Covid-19 pandemic today. Here’s what’s on agenda
RBI Guv to address media on Covid-19 pandemic today. Here’s what’s on agenda
Covid-19 updates: Death toll due to coronavirus climbs to 17 in India
Covid-19 updates: Death toll due to coronavirus climbs to 17 in India
Maharashtra cops stop a container truck, find over 300 migrant workers
Maharashtra cops stop a container truck, find over 300 migrant workers
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
‘Getting more time to dance’ - Manika Batra on life under lockdown
‘Getting more time to dance’ - Manika Batra on life under lockdown
Harley-Davidson’s first adventure bike to roll-out in India this year
Harley-Davidson’s first adventure bike to roll-out in India this year
Houseparty: What is it? Why is everyone on it?
Houseparty: What is it? Why is everyone on it?
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News