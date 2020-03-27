Karnataka TET 2019 postponed, check notice here

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 09:37 IST

Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2019 has been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government in view of preventing the spread of novel coronavirus. Karnataka education minister S. Suresh Kumar tweeted on Thursday to announce the postponement of exam.

The official notice for postponement of the exam has been uploaded of the website. The KARTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on April 11, 2020. The revised dates will be announced in due course of time.

Earlier, the KARTET 2020 was scheduled to be held on March which was then postponed to April 11. Now the date has been further extended. The admit card for the exam has already been released on March 9 at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Check official notice