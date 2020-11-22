e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Karnataka TET results 2020 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka TET results 2020 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, here’s direct link

Karnataka TET results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the KARTET examination 2020 can check their results online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 11:03 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka TET results 2020.
Karnataka TET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Karnataka TET results 2020: The Office of Commissioner, Public Education Department, Bangalore has declared the results of Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test (KARTET) 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the KARTET examination 2020 can check their results online at schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

The department conducted the KARTET examination 2020 on October 4, at various centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Karnataka TET results 2020.

How to check Karnataka TET results 2020:

Visit the official website at schooleducation.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KARTET-2019 - Results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and log in

The Karnataka TET results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

tags
top news
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
Human trials of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate to begin in India this week
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 9.09 million; recovery rate at 93.68%
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
SITMEX 2020: India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise begins
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
Students appearing for board exams can travel in Mumbai local: Western Railway
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
SITMEX 2020: Phase 2 of India, Singapore, Thailand naval exercise commences
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In