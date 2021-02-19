Karnataka to set up 2,500 smart classrooms for digital learning in next 2 months
As part of promoting digital learning, 2,500 classrooms of higher education in Karnataka will be converted into smart classrooms in the next two months, informed Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday.
Speaking after launching the newly built gym house and inaugurating the annual cultural activities in the government arts college, Narayana said, the smart classrooms will be featured with high-speed internet, providing students with the state of the art tabs and adaptation of integrated learning management system (LMS).
The government also aimed to convert another 5,500 classrooms to smart classes over the period of six months, he stated.
"LMS which has been developed by our own human resource would make the learning process more accessible with the aid of tab and Internet facility, apart from enabling teachers to track the learning level of students," he explained.
On the National Education Policy (NEP), he said the policy will be implemented from the coming academic year and it will give the freedom of selection of curriculum to the students themselves and they can choose the subjects of their interest and pursue their learning.
Narayana said that Bengaluru has achieved top ranking in the country with respect to the creation of jobs. "Pharma sector alone accounts for the generation of 5 lakh new jobs annually. Other sectors are contributing around 2 lakh new jobs. Every year 5 lakh new members are getting registered in PF accounts. This has been possible because of the fact that innovation is being given prominence," he said.
