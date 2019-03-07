Kashmiri students to return to Doon, want security assurance

Over 400 Kashmiri students and their parents attended a meeting at Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Wednesday to discuss the future course of action for the students who fled from Dehradun last month.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Organisation (JKSO) and one of the organisers of the meeting, said parents expressed concern about the safety of their wards.

“We had an attendance of over 400 people, including students, parents and relatives at the meeting. Many parents raised concern about the safety of their children and whether it is safe to send them back. We have assured them that proper security arrangements will be made in Dehradun at the time of students’ return,” Khuehami said.

He said it was decided that students will start leaving from March 11 in batches.

“In the first batch 100 students will leave from Kashmir. Before that, we are going to have a word with Uttarakhand Police and the state government to ensure that the students are protected when they reach,” Khuehami said, adding that members of JKSO tried their best to convince the students and parents.

The meeting, initially expected to have a participation of over 1,000 people, was skipped by many Kashmiri students who have decided not to come back.

“I had a word with my family members and we have decided that I will not go back to Dehradun. I will try to get admission in second year in a college in Kashmir, but in case I am not accepted, I will repeat the first year,” said a Kashmiri student from Dev Bhoomi Institute of Technology (DBIT).

There are some who do not have an option but to go back. “It is my final year of graduation. I have spent a lot of time and money and cannot forego the examinations now. I will have to go back,” said Zakir Khan.

Uttarakhand Police has ensured complete security of the students. “During our watch, no unsavoury incident occurred with any Kashmiri student while they were here. We are in touch with members of the student organization and will ensure that no one becomes a victim of targeted violence. We have police force stationed at various colleges and will provide any additional protection, if required,” said Ashok Kumar, director general (law and order).

Over 800 Kashmiri students fled from Dehradun after the Pulwama attack when members of right-wing groups approached various private colleges of the city and demanded the suspension of all Kashmiri students. This was preceded by a Kashmiri student’s objectionable remarks on the attack on the social media. Many students have already returned to their respective colleges.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:31 IST