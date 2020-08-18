e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / KCET Result 2020 to be declared on August 20 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2020 to be declared on August 20 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Result 2020 : Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 Results on Thursday, August 20, 2020. The exam was held on July 30 and 31. Check full details here.

education Updated: Aug 18, 2020 09:28 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

KCET Result 2020 : Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare KCET 2020 Results on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwathnarayan C.N took to Twitter to announce the date. Once the results are out, candidates will be able to check their scores online at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“#KCET results will be announced on August 20. My best wishes to all the students,” the deputy CM wrote on Twitter.

 

KEA conducted the Karantaka Common Entrance Test (KCET) on July 30 and 31, after Bengaluru High Court dismissed the plea of students demanding to postpone the exam in view of Covid-19. 

A total of 1.47 lakh students had written the KCET exams at 120 places in 497 centres across the state.In Bengaluru City, 40,200 students wrote the paper in 83 centres.

Precautionary measures were taken by the department including thermal screening, wearing of masks and physical distance were strictly followed. To maintain social distancing, a maximum of 24 students are allowed in one exam hall.The exam centres were sanitised two days prior to the exam dates. Bus transport was also organised for the candidates all over the state to help them reach their exam centres.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Eastern India devastated, heavy rains now threaten states in western part
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
Govt kick-starts talks to explore Covid-19 vaccine deal
LIVE: India records 2,702,742 total Covid-19 cases; 51,797 deaths
LIVE: India records 2,702,742 total Covid-19 cases; 51,797 deaths
5 takeaways from first night of Democratic National Convention
5 takeaways from first night of Democratic National Convention
MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual: Sanjay Manjrekar
MS Dhoni’s approach to cricket is spiritual: Sanjay Manjrekar
2 IIT-Bombay start-ups develop steriliser that can keep surfaces bacteria, virus-free
2 IIT-Bombay start-ups develop steriliser that can keep surfaces bacteria, virus-free
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
‘China dreaming of Joe Biden’: Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In