KEAM Architecture rank list 2020 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to check

KEAM Architecture rank list 2020: Candidates can check the rank list for architecture courses online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KEAM Architecture rank list 2020.
KEAM Architecture rank list 2020.(HT file )
         

KEAM Architecture rank list 2020: The Commission for Entrance Examinations (CEE) on Sunday released the rank list for admission to architecture course in institutions in the state for 2020-21 academic year on its official website.

Candidates can check the rank list for architecture courses online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

“Architecture Rank and Category List Published,” reads the official statement flashing on the commission’s website.

The rank list for admission to B.Arch course has been prepared by providing equal weightage to the score obtained by the candidates in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA-2020) and in the Qualifying Examination.

“The result of some of the candidates have been withheld due to the defects in their application or defects in the submitted mark details. The results of such candidates will be released as and when the reasons for withholding their results are cleared,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to check KEAM Architecture category list 2020.

How to check KEAM Architecture rank list 2020:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the KEAM-candidate’s login and key in your credentials and login

The KEAM Architecture rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the rank list and take its print out for future use.

