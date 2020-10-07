e-paper
KEAM first phase seat allotment result 2020 to be released today, here's how to check

KEAM first phase seat allotment result 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

Candidates who have registered for the seat allotment process will be able to check the first phase allotment results for KEAM 2020 exam online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Oct 07, 2020
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KEAM first phase seat allotment result 2020.
KEAM first phase seat allotment result 2020.(HT file )
         

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) will release the first phase allotment for KEAM 2020 exam on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 9 pm on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the seat allotment process will be able to check the first phase allotment results for KEAM 2020 exam online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

The CEE on October 4 released the trial allotment and candidates were given time to add and arrange the course-college options till October 6, 2020.

“Candidates who get allotment shall have to remit the fee shown in the allotment memo at any of the Head/Post Offices in Kerala or by way of online payment. Those candidates who do not remit the fee on or before the date prescribed for the same will lose their allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs. The options once lost will not be available in the subsequent phases,” reads the official notification.

How to check the KEAM first phase allotment results 2020:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, key in your credentials and login

The KEAM 2020 first phase of seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download the KEAM seat allotment list and take the printout for future use.

