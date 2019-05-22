KEAM Result 2019: Engineering, Pharmacy entrance score published, here’s direct link to check

The commissioner of entrance examinations (CEE), Kerala has declared the results of for Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination or KEAM 2019 on its official website.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here and logging in to the candidate portal. Key in your application number and password to login. . After logging in, click on result to access your scores.

The exam was held on May 2 and 3 at different centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.

Out of 73,437 students who appeared in both the papers of the Engineering Entrance Examination, 51,665 have qualified under Engineering Stream and 39908 students have qualified under Pharmacy stream out of the 56,307 students opted and appeared for the Pharmacy Entrance Examination (Paper I of the Engineering Entrance Examination).

The Answer Keys of the Engineering Entrance Examination were published on May 2. The objections received against questions/ answer keys were examined by expert committees and modifications were made in the answer keys of the Engineering Entrance Examination on the basis of their recommendations.

First Published: May 22, 2019 12:51 IST