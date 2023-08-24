News / Education / Kerala LBS SET July 2023 results out at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

Kerala LBS SET July 2023 results out at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 24, 2023 06:49 PM IST

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released the SET 2023 result for the July session. Candidates can check it online at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

The State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 result for the July session has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology today, August 24. Candidates who appeared for the SET 2023 can view the results at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

LBS Centre for Science & Technology conducted the State Eligibility Test July 2023 on August 23.

Direct link to check SET July 2023 result

The SET July 2023 examination had two papers: Paper 1 was for all candidates. It consisted of two parts: Part A (general knowledge) and Part B (aptitude in teaching).

Paper II was a test based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the postgraduate (PG) level. The exam was conducted for 31 subjects.

Kerala LBS SET result 2023: Know how to check

To check the SET July 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SET July 2023 result link

Key in your roll number

Your Kerala SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

